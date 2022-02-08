Ari Wegner, left, director of photography, and Jane Campion, director and producer, work on the set of "The Power of the Dog." (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Cinematography is the final frontier for women at the Oscars. Gendered acting categories aside, after 93 years, it is the only category that still exists for which a woman has never won an Academy Award.

Reading this statistic back to Ari Wegner, the cinematographer behind awards favorite "The Power of the Dog" laughed, as if she knew it was coming. "I hope that's gonna change sometime soon," Wegner said via video call, before hastily adding, "I don't know who that's going to be."

Only 6% of the top 250 grossing films in the US last year had a female cinematographer, according to an annual report produced by The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University. To date, only one woman has been nominated by the Academy, Rachel Morrison for Dee Rees' "Mudbound" in 2017.

All this could soon change as a clutch of films with women behind the lens vie for contention. Wegner has already won awards from organizations including the Los Angeles and New York film critics associations, and Claire Mathon ("Spencer") and Hélène Louvart ("The Lost Daughter") have also found acclaim.

And Wegner made history by becoming the first woman nominated for a BAFTA in cinematography.

With major award nominations around the corner, CNN caught up with these three cinematographers, who shared their experiences bringing their films to the screen and much more besides.

