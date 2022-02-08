CNN reporter makes her Oscar nominee predictions, including Will Smith and Kristen Stewart
Will this be Will Smith's year to win an Oscar?
The two-time Oscar nominee is a hot favorite for another nomination — and maybe this time, a win — for his role as the father of Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard.”
CNN's Chloe Melas joined CNN's "Early Start" to discuss all the buzz. Her predictions for best picture include "Dune," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in "Spencer" has also received accolades for her depiction, Melas said.
Beyonce and Jay-Z could also potentially be competing for best original song.
Watch more:
10 min ago
This year's Oscars could be a breakthrough for female cinematographers. Here's why.
From CNN's Thomas Page
Cinematography is the final frontier for women at the Oscars. Gendered acting categories aside, after 93 years, it is the only category that still exists for which a woman has never won an Academy Award.
Reading this statistic back to Ari Wegner, the cinematographer behind awards favorite "The Power of the Dog" laughed, as if she knew it was coming. "I hope that's gonna change sometime soon," Wegner said via video call, before hastily adding, "I don't know who that's going to be."
Only 6% of the top 250 grossing films in the US last year had a female cinematographer, according to an annual report produced by The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University. To date, only one woman has been nominated by the Academy, Rachel Morrison for Dee Rees' "Mudbound" in 2017.
All this could soon change as a clutch of films with women behind the lens vie for contention. Wegner has already won awards from organizations including the Los Angeles and New York film critics associations, and Claire Mathon ("Spencer") and Hélène Louvart ("The Lost Daughter") have also found acclaim.
And Wegner made history by becoming the first woman nominated for a BAFTA in cinematography.
With major award nominations around the corner, CNN caught up with these three cinematographers, who shared their experiences bringing their films to the screen and much more besides.