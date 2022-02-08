Entertainment
2022 Oscar nominations

Winter Olympics day 4

2022 Oscar nominations announced

By Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:27 p.m. ET, February 8, 2022
6 hr 44 min ago

Steven Spielberg just set a new record

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Steven Spielberg, right, and Rita Moreno as Valentina stand on the set of 20th Century Studios’ "West Side Story."
Steven Spielberg set a new record with the 2022 Oscar nominations.

As producer of "West Side Story," which earned a total of seven nominations, Spielberg has now produced 11 films nominated for best picture, a new record for the Oscars.

4 hr 29 min ago

With Oscar nod for "West Side Story," Ariana DeBose could make history

Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo are seen in 20th Century Studios’ "West Side Story."
Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the updated version of "West Side Story," scored a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Oscars.

DeBose, who already won a Golden Globe for the character, took on the role that Rita Moreno originated in the original 1961 version of the film. Moreno, who was born in Puerto Rico, won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in 1962, becoming the first Latina to nab an Academy Award. Moreno also appeared in Spielberg's version of the film as Valentina.

Rita Moreno poses with her Oscar in 1962 after she was named best supporting actress for her role in "West Side Story."
If DeBose wins, she and Moreno would join a small group of pairs of actors to win the award for playing the same character.

According to the Los Angeles Times:

"The only others: Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro as Vito Corleone ('The Godfather' and 'The Godfather Part II,' respectively); and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker (in 'The Dark Knight' and 'Joker,' respectively). She and Moreno would be the first women and performers of color to accomplish the feat."

Moreno has called DeBose a "marvelous" actress. "She’s a ferocious dancer. Way better than I was," the EGOT winner told Parade magazine.

DeBose posted her reaction on Instagram: "WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?! 🤯"

6 hr 50 min ago

"The Power of the Dog" leads with 12 nominations

From CNN's Megan Thomas

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, left, and Jesse Plemons as George Burbank appear in "The Power of the Dog."
A few films that arrived exclusively in theaters during the pandemic received some Oscar nominations love on Tuesday. "The Power of the Dog," starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is leading the slate with 12 nominations.

"Belfast," "West Side Story" and "Licorice Pizza" all received nominations as those in contention for best picture.

Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees this morning for the 94th Academy Awards, which are set to take place on Sunday, March 27.

See a list of full nominees here.

6 hr 50 min ago

This Oscar nominee could become the first woman to win the cinematography category 

Ari Wegner, director of photography, left, and Jane Campion, director and producer, work on the set of "The Power of the Dog."
Cinematography is the only category that still exists for which a woman has never won an Academy Award.

Ari Wegner, nominated for her work in "The Power of the Dog," could make history.

Here's a look at the nominees in this category:

  • Greig Fraser, "Dune"
  • Dan Laustsen, "Nightmare Alley"
  • Ari Wegner, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Bruno Delbonnel, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
  • Janusz Kaminski, "West Side Story"
7 hr 32 min ago

These are the 2022 Oscar nominations for best picture

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, left, and Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides in "Dune"
These are the Academy Award nominations for best picture:

  • "Belfast"
  • "Coda"
  • "Don't Look Up"
  • "Drive My Car"
  • "Dune"
  • "King Richard"
  • "Licorice Pizza"
  • "Nightmare Alley"
  • "The Power of the Dog"
  • "West Side Story"

7 hr 32 min ago

Here are the Oscar nominees for best actress

Kristen Stewart in "Spencer"
Here are the actresses nominated this year for best actress:

  • Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
  • Penélope Cruz, "Parallel Mothers"
  • Nicole Kidman "Being the Ricardos"
  • Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

7 hr 43 min ago

One of these directors will bring home the Oscar

Here are the nominees to win the 2022 Academy Award in the directing category:

  • Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"
  • Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"
  • Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"
  • Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

7 hr 44 min ago

These are the Oscar nominees for best actor

Will Smith in "King Richard"
These actors will vie for the 2022 Academy Award:

  • Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, "Power of the Dog"
  • Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick...Boom!"
  • Will Smith, "King Richard"
  • Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

7 hr 47 min ago

"Encanto" and "Luca" among 2022 Oscar nominees for animated feature film

"Encanto"
The 2022 Oscar nominees for animated feature film were just announced. Here's a look at the nominees:

  • "Encanto"
  • "Luca"
  • "Flee"
  • "The Mitchells vs the Machine"
  • "Raya and the Last Dragon"