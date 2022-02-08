Steven Spielberg just set a new record

Steven Spielberg set a new record with the 2022 Oscar nominations.
As producer of "West Side Story," which earned a total of seven nominations, Spielberg has now produced 11 films nominated for best picture, a new record for the Oscars.
By Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Aditi Sangal and Mike Hayes, CNN
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the updated version of "West Side Story," scored a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Oscars.
DeBose, who already won a Golden Globe for the character, took on the role that Rita Moreno originated in the original 1961 version of the film. Moreno, who was born in Puerto Rico, won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in 1962, becoming the first Latina to nab an Academy Award. Moreno also appeared in Spielberg's version of the film as Valentina.
If DeBose wins, she and Moreno would join a small group of pairs of actors to win the award for playing the same character.
According to the Los Angeles Times:
"The only others: Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro as Vito Corleone ('The Godfather' and 'The Godfather Part II,' respectively); and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker (in 'The Dark Knight' and 'Joker,' respectively). She and Moreno would be the first women and performers of color to accomplish the feat."
Moreno has called DeBose a "marvelous" actress. "She’s a ferocious dancer. Way better than I was," the EGOT winner told Parade magazine.
DeBose posted her reaction on Instagram: "WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?! 🤯"
From CNN's Megan Thomas
A few films that arrived exclusively in theaters during the pandemic received some Oscar nominations love on Tuesday. "The Power of the Dog," starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is leading the slate with 12 nominations.
"Belfast," "West Side Story" and "Licorice Pizza" all received nominations as those in contention for best picture.
Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees this morning for the 94th Academy Awards, which are set to take place on Sunday, March 27.
Cinematography is the only category that still exists for which a woman has never won an Academy Award.
Ari Wegner, nominated for her work in "The Power of the Dog," could make history.
Here's a look at the nominees in this category:
These are the Academy Award nominations for best picture:
Here are the actresses nominated this year for best actress:
Here are the nominees to win the 2022 Academy Award in the directing category:
These actors will vie for the 2022 Academy Award:
The 2022 Oscar nominees for animated feature film were just announced. Here's a look at the nominees: