Her show is nominated for best drama this year and Holly Taylor understands why fans are intrigued with "The Americans," given the current political climate.

"I think that sometimes it's eerily relevant," Taylor told CNN on the red carpet for the 76th Golden Globe Awards.

The 21-year-old actress plays Paige Jennings, a young woman whose parents seem to be living the American dream but are actually Russian spies.

Taylor said of course no one could plan to have a show about the Cold War at the same time there is heightened talk about current US-Russia ties, but she thinks the audience has drawn their own parallels.

The series has ended, but Taylor talked about what she took away from her time with real life couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, who played her parents.

"I've just learned so much about acting and being kind and a good person," Taylor said.