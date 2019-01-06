The 2019 Golden Globes AwardsBy Veronica Rocha and Lisa Respers France, CNN
Charlize Theron is eating caviar and wearing Dior heels tonight — "Deal with it"
Charlize Theron gave a glimpse of her posh preparations ahead of tonight's awards show, and they included a tin of caviar and Dior heels.
"Guys - 2 items of breaking news. 1. @conniebritton gave me this caviar and I’m going to town on it ❤️ 2. I’m wearing these shoes tonight to the Globes. Deal with it," she wrote on Instagram.
Theron is nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy for "Tully."
Holly Taylor on how "The Americans" is "eerily relevant"
Her show is nominated for best drama this year and Holly Taylor understands why fans are intrigued with "The Americans," given the current political climate.
"I think that sometimes it's eerily relevant," Taylor told CNN on the red carpet for the 76th Golden Globe Awards.
The 21-year-old actress plays Paige Jennings, a young woman whose parents seem to be living the American dream but are actually Russian spies.
Taylor said of course no one could plan to have a show about the Cold War at the same time there is heightened talk about current US-Russia ties, but she thinks the audience has drawn their own parallels.
The series has ended, but Taylor talked about what she took away from her time with real life couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, who played her parents.
"I've just learned so much about acting and being kind and a good person," Taylor said.
Red carpet look: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg
Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg just arrived at the Golden Globe Awards, hours before they are set to host one of Hollywood's most glamorous nights.
Oh wore a white gown with layers of delicate draping and Samberg donned a classic dark tuxedo.
See the look:
From facials to IV drips: How the stars are prepping for the Golden Globes
When it comes to their pre-awards show beauty regimen, celebrities are pulling out all the stops.
"Will & Grace" star Debra Messing got a facial from celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas ahead of the show.
Former "Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari shared a video on Instagram showing her receiving an IV drip before the show, with the caption, "Getting red carpet ready."
Lady Gaga, who is nominated for best performance by an actress in a drama for "A Star Is Born," shared video on Instagram of her pre-awards show meal: a burger, fries and a bowl of cereal, with the caption "#GoldenGlobes tomorrow gotta fuel up!!!"
Kristen Bell scarfed down a cloud of egg whites before the show (even though she appeared to hesitate).
"I can’t remember exactly, but I’m pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanely possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right?" she wrote on Instagram.
Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" leads the pack with six nominations
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
This year's Golden Globe Awards will be a battle of blockbusters versus indies.
"Vice," a dark satire about George W. Bush selecting Dick Cheney to be his running mate in 2000, scored the most film nominations with six.
In the category for best motion picture in musical or comedy, "Vice" is competing against four other major Hollywood hits. They are...
- "Crazy Rich Asians"
- "The Favourite"
- "Green Book"
- "Mary Poppins Returns"
Big film hits "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star Is Born" will compete for best drama against the critically acclaimed "BlacKkKlansman," directed by Spike Lee, and "If Beale Street Could Talk," headed up by Barry Jenkins, who directed the Oscar-winning "Moonlight."
Halle Berry and Idris Elba are among a host of celebrities presenting tonight
From CNN's Chloe Melas
The Golden Globe Awards are one of Hollywood's biggest nights with the biggest names. And a who's who of celebrities are presenting awards tonight.
Here are just some of the stars expected to take the stage:
- Halle Berry
- Chadwick Boseman
- Jessica Chastain
- Kaley Cuoco
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Dick Van Dyke
- Idris Elba
- Harrison Ford
- Taraji P. Henson
- Allison Janney
- Michael B. Jordan
You can also expect to see William H. Macy, Mike Myers, Lupita Nyong'o, Jim Parsons, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
All of the award recipients are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is comprised of entertainment journalists from around the world.
Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host the 76th Golden Globes Awards
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are the first duo to host the Golden Globes since comedy besties Amy Poehler and Tina Fey finished their three-year reign in 2015.
Oh and Samberg will be live tonight from The Beverly Hilton.
Oh told The Hollywood Reporter that she wasn't interested in talking about President Trump and would rather point "to actual real change." But that doesn't mean someone won't talk about politics in their acceptance speech. In fact, we are almost betting on it.
Moment to watch: Oh is nominated in the best performance by an actress in a TV series category for her role in "Killing Eve," so that might add to the excitement.