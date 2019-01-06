This year's Golden Globe Awards will be a battle of blockbusters versus indies.

"Vice," a dark satire about George W. Bush selecting Dick Cheney to be his running mate in 2000, scored the most film nominations with six.

In the category for best motion picture in musical or comedy, "Vice" is competing against four other major Hollywood hits. They are...

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

Big film hits "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star Is Born" will compete for best drama against the critically acclaimed "BlacKkKlansman," directed by Spike Lee, and "If Beale Street Could Talk," headed up by Barry Jenkins, who directed the Oscar-winning "Moonlight."

