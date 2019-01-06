The 2019 Golden Globes AwardsBy Veronica Rocha and Lisa Respers France, CNN
Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" leads the pack with six nominations
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
This year's Golden Globe Awards will be a battle of blockbusters versus indies.
"Vice," a dark satire about George W. Bush selecting Dick Cheney to be his running mate in 2000, scored the most film nominations with six.
In the category for best motion picture in musical or comedy, "Vice" is competing against four other major Hollywood hits. They are...
- "Crazy Rich Asians"
- "The Favourite"
- "Green Book"
- "Mary Poppins Returns"
Big film hits "Black Panther," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star Is Born" will compete for best drama against the critically acclaimed "BlacKkKlansman," directed by Spike Lee, and "If Beale Street Could Talk," headed up by Barry Jenkins, who directed the Oscar-winning "Moonlight."
Halle Berry and Idris Elba are among a host of celebrities presenting tonight
From CNN's Chloe Melas
The Golden Globe Awards are one of Hollywood's biggest nights with the biggest names. And a who's who of celebrities are presenting awards tonight.
Here are just some of the stars expected to take the stage:
- Halle Berry
- Chadwick Boseman
- Jessica Chastain
- Kaley Cuoco
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Dick Van Dyke
- Idris Elba
- Harrison Ford
- Taraji P. Henson
- Allison Janney
- Michael B. Jordan
You can also expect to see William H. Macy, Mike Myers, Lupita Nyong'o, Jim Parsons, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Octavia Spencer, Ben Stiller, Lena Waithe and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
All of the award recipients are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is comprised of entertainment journalists from around the world.
Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will host the 76th Golden Globes Awards
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh are the first duo to host the Golden Globes since comedy besties Amy Poehler and Tina Fey finished their three-year reign in 2015.
Oh and Samberg will be live tonight from The Beverly Hilton.
Oh told The Hollywood Reporter that she wasn't interested in talking about President Trump and would rather point "to actual real change." But that doesn't mean someone won't talk about politics in their acceptance speech. In fact, we are almost betting on it.
Moment to watch: Oh is nominated in the best performance by an actress in a TV series category for her role in "Killing Eve," so that might add to the excitement.