Wyoming’s single at-large US House district is one to watch, as multiple Republicans are running against Rep. Liz Cheney, including Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, in the Republican primary. GOP Gov. Mark Gordon is running for reelection to a second term.

House Districts: Wyoming Primary Results (R)

Click the House district name for the full results.

District Leading candidate(s) % Votes
WY 1
Key Race
 Hageman %
Cheney Incumbent %
Bouchard %
Knapp %
Belinskey %

House Districts: Wyoming Primary Results (D)

Click the House district name for the full results.

District Leading candidate(s) % Votes
WY 1 Grey Bull %
Jensen %
Helling %

Governor: Wyoming Primary Results (R)

Candidate % Votes
Mark Gordon Republican, Incumbent %
ahead
Brent Bien Republican %
ahead
Rex Rammell Republican %
ahead
James Quick Republican %
ahead
Full Details

Governor: Wyoming Primary Results (D)

Candidate % Votes
Theresa Livingston Democratic %
ahead
Rex Wilde Democratic %
ahead
Full Details

Secretary of State: Wyoming Primary Results (R)

Candidate % Votes
Chuck Gray Republican %
ahead
Tara Nethercott Republican %
ahead
Mark Armstrong Republican %
ahead
Full Details