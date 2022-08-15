House Districts: Wyoming Primary Results (R)
Click the House district name for the full results.
Wyoming’s single at-large US House district is one to watch, as multiple Republicans are running against Rep. Liz Cheney, including Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, in the Republican primary. GOP Gov. Mark Gordon is running for reelection to a second term.
|District
|Leading candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|WY 1
Key Race
|Hageman
|%
|Cheney Incumbent
|%
|Bouchard
|%
|Knapp
|%
|Belinskey
|%
|District
|Leading candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|WY 1
|Grey Bull
|%
|Jensen
|%
|Helling
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Mark Gordon Republican, Incumbent
|%
|
ahead
|Brent Bien Republican
|%
|
ahead
|Rex Rammell Republican
|%
|
ahead
|James Quick Republican
|%
|
ahead
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Theresa Livingston Democratic
|%
|
ahead
|Rex Wilde Democratic
|%
|
ahead
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Chuck Gray Republican
|%
|
ahead
|Tara Nethercott Republican
|%
|
ahead
|Mark Armstrong Republican
|%
|
ahead