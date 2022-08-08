CNN projects Rep. Glenn Grothman will be the Republican nominee in Wisconsin’s 6th District. There is no Democratic candidate in this race. Republicans currently control five of the state’s eight US House seats.

House District 6: Wisconsin Primary County Results (R)

Calumet

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Grothman Republican, Incumbent %
Douglas Mullenix Republican %

Columbia

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Grothman Republican, Incumbent %
Douglas Mullenix Republican %

Dodge

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Grothman Republican, Incumbent %
Douglas Mullenix Republican %

Fond du Lac

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Grothman Republican, Incumbent %
Douglas Mullenix Republican %

Green Lake

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Grothman Republican, Incumbent %
Douglas Mullenix Republican %

Manitowoc

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Grothman Republican, Incumbent %
Douglas Mullenix Republican %

Marquette

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Grothman Republican, Incumbent %
Douglas Mullenix Republican %

Ozaukee

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Grothman Republican, Incumbent %
Douglas Mullenix Republican %

Sheboygan

Candidate % Votes
Glenn Grothman Republican, Incumbent %
Douglas Mullenix Republican %