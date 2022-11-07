Governor: Wisconsin Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %
Full State Details

Governor: Wisconsin County Results

Adams

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %

Ashland

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %

Barron

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %

Bayfield

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %

Brown

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %

Buffalo

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %

Burnett

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %

Calumet

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %

Chippewa

Candidate(s) % Votes
Evers Incumbent %
Michels %