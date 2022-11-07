House District 4: Washington County Results

Adams

Candidate(s) % Votes
White %
Newhouse Incumbent %

Benton

Candidate(s) % Votes
White %
Newhouse Incumbent %

Douglas

Candidate(s) % Votes
White %
Newhouse Incumbent %

Franklin

Candidate(s) % Votes
White %
Newhouse Incumbent %

Grant

Candidate(s) % Votes
White %
Newhouse Incumbent %

Klickitat

Candidate(s) % Votes
White %
Newhouse Incumbent %

Okanogan

Candidate(s) % Votes
White %
Newhouse Incumbent %

Yakima

Candidate(s) % Votes
White %
Newhouse Incumbent %