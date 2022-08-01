CNN projects Democratic Rep. Adam Smith will advance to the general election against an opponent to be determined in Washington’s 9th District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s 10 US House seats.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Adam Smith
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Doug Basler
Republican
|%
|
|
Stephanie Gallardo
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sea Chan
Republican
|%
|
|
Seth Pedersen
Republican
|%
|
|
David Michael Anderson
Independent
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Stephanie Gallardo
Democratic
|%
|
|
Adam Smith
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Doug Basler
Republican
|%
|
|
Sea Chan
Republican
|%
|
|
Seth Pedersen
Republican
|%
|
|
David Michael Anderson
Independent
|%
|