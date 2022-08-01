CNN projects Democratic Rep. Adam Smith will advance to the general election against an opponent to be determined in Washington’s 9th District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s 10 US House seats.

House District 9: Washington Primary County Results

King

Candidate % Votes
Adam Smith Democratic, Incumbent %
Doug Basler Republican %
Stephanie Gallardo Democratic %
Sea Chan Republican %
Seth Pedersen Republican %
David Michael Anderson Independent %

Pierce

Candidate % Votes
Stephanie Gallardo Democratic %
Adam Smith Democratic, Incumbent %
Doug Basler Republican %
Sea Chan Republican %
Seth Pedersen Republican %
David Michael Anderson Independent %