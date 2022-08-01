CNN projects Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier will advance to the general election against an opponent to be determined in Washington’s 8th District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s 10 US House seats.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Kim Schrier
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Jesse Jensen
Republican
|%
|
|
Matt Larkin
Republican
|%
|
|
Reagan Dunn
Republican
|%
|
|
Scott Stephenson
Republican
|%
|
|
Dave Chapman
Republican
|%
|
|
Justin Greywolf
Libertarian
|%
|
|
Keith Arnold
Democratic
|%
|
|
Emet Ward
Democratic
|%
|
|
Ryan Dean Burkett
No Party Preference
|%
|
|
Patrick Dillon
Other
|%
|
