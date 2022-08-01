CNN projects Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier will advance to the general election against an opponent to be determined in Washington’s 8th District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s 10 US House seats.

House District 8: Washington Primary County Results

Chelan

Candidate % Votes
Kim Schrier Democratic, Incumbent %
Jesse Jensen Republican %
Matt Larkin Republican %
Reagan Dunn Republican %
Scott Stephenson Republican %
Dave Chapman Republican %
Justin Greywolf Libertarian %
Keith Arnold Democratic %
Emet Ward Democratic %
Ryan Dean Burkett No Party Preference %
Patrick Dillon Other %

Douglas

Candidate % Votes
Kim Schrier Democratic, Incumbent %
Jesse Jensen Republican %
Matt Larkin Republican %
Reagan Dunn Republican %
Scott Stephenson Republican %
Dave Chapman Republican %
Keith Arnold Democratic %
Emet Ward Democratic %
Justin Greywolf Libertarian %
Ryan Dean Burkett No Party Preference %
Patrick Dillon Other %

King

Candidate % Votes
Kim Schrier Democratic, Incumbent %
Reagan Dunn Republican %
Matt Larkin Republican %
Jesse Jensen Republican %
Scott Stephenson Republican %
Emet Ward Democratic %
Keith Arnold Democratic %
Justin Greywolf Libertarian %
Dave Chapman Republican %
Ryan Dean Burkett No Party Preference %
Patrick Dillon Other %

Kittitas

Candidate % Votes
Kim Schrier Democratic, Incumbent %
Jesse Jensen Republican %
Matt Larkin Republican %
Reagan Dunn Republican %
Scott Stephenson Republican %
Dave Chapman Republican %
Justin Greywolf Libertarian %
Emet Ward Democratic %
Keith Arnold Democratic %
Ryan Dean Burkett No Party Preference %
Patrick Dillon Other %

Pierce

Candidate % Votes
Kim Schrier Democratic, Incumbent %
Matt Larkin Republican %
Jesse Jensen Republican %
Reagan Dunn Republican %
Scott Stephenson Republican %
Dave Chapman Republican %
Emet Ward Democratic %
Keith Arnold Democratic %
Justin Greywolf Libertarian %
Ryan Dean Burkett No Party Preference %
Patrick Dillon Other %

Snohomish

Candidate % Votes
Kim Schrier Democratic, Incumbent %
Matt Larkin Republican %
Reagan Dunn Republican %
Jesse Jensen Republican %
Scott Stephenson Republican %
Dave Chapman Republican %
Emet Ward Democratic %
Keith Arnold Democratic %
Justin Greywolf Libertarian %
Ryan Dean Burkett No Party Preference %
Patrick Dillon Other %