King
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Pramila Jayapal Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|Cliff Moon Republican
|%
|Paul Glumaz Republican
|%
|Jesse James Independent
|%
CNN projects Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal will advance to the general election against an opponent to be determined in Washington’s 7th District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s 10 US House seats.
