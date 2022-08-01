CNN projects Democratic Rep. Marilyn Strickland and Republican Keith Swank will advance to the general election in Washington’s 10th District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s 10 US House seats.

House District 10: Washington Primary County Results

Pierce

Candidate % Votes
Marilyn Strickland Democratic, Incumbent %
Keith Swank Republican %
Dan Gordon Republican %
Eric Mahaffy Democratic %
Richard Boyce Other %

Thurston

Candidate % Votes
Marilyn Strickland Democratic, Incumbent %
Keith Swank Republican %
Dan Gordon Republican %
Eric Mahaffy Democratic %
Richard Boyce Other %