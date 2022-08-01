CNN projects Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene will advance to the general election against an opponent to be determined in Washington’s 1st District. Democrats currently control seven of the state’s 10 US House seats.

House District 1: Washington Primary County Results

King

Candidate % Votes
Suzan DelBene Democratic, Incumbent %
Vincent Cavaleri Republican %
Derek Chartrand Republican %
Matthew Heines Republican %
Tom Spears No Party Preference %

Snohomish

Candidate % Votes
Suzan DelBene Democratic, Incumbent %
Vincent Cavaleri Republican %
Matthew Heines Republican %
Derek Chartrand Republican %
Tom Spears No Party Preference %