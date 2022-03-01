Texas Republicans hold all seven of the statewide non-judicial positions on the ballot in the 2022 midterm election. All of those officials are seeking another term except Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who is instead challenging the sitting attorney general. Texas gained two US House seats after the 2020 Census and the new map favors Republicans. In the current Texas delegation, Republicans control nearly two-thirds of the US House seats. If no candidate earns more than 50% in a race, then there will be a May 24 runoff for the top two finishers.