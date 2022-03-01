LIVE ELECTION
House District 28: Texas Primary Results
Jessica Cisneros, the Democratic primary challenger to Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas, says she plans to file for a recount of their May 24 runoff election. Republicans currently control 23 of Texas’ 36 US House seats. Texas gained two US House seats after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Jessica Cisneros
Democratic
|%
|
|
Henry Cuellar
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Tannya Benavides
Democratic
|%
|
