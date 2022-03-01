No candidates filed for the Democratic primary in this district.
The 2020 Census data led to Texas gaining two US House seats and the state’s new district map is expected to expand Republicans’ share of the state’s delegation, which is currently made up of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats. Two seats in the new congressional map are expected to be the most competitive for November’s general election: the side-by-side 15th and 28th districts, which both stretch south from the greater San Antonio area to the Mexican border.
