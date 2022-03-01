House District 10: Texas Primary County Results (D)

Austin

Candidate % Votes
Linda Nuno Democratic %

Bastrop

Candidate % Votes
Linda Nuno Democratic %

Brazos

Candidate % Votes
Linda Nuno Democratic %

Burleson

Candidate % Votes
Linda Nuno Democratic %

Colorado

Candidate % Votes
Linda Nuno Democratic %

Fayette

Candidate % Votes
Linda Nuno Democratic %

Grimes

Candidate % Votes
Linda Nuno Democratic %

Lee

Candidate % Votes
Linda Nuno Democratic %

Madison

Candidate % Votes
Linda Nuno Democratic %