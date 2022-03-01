Texas Democrats currently hold none of the seven statewide non-judicial positions on the ballot in the 2022 midterm election. Former US Rep. Beto O’Rourke is the most high-profile name on the Democratic ballot in a primary for governor. Texas gained two US House seats after the 2020 Census and the new state congressional map favors Republicans. In the current Texas delegation, Democrats control just more than a third of the US House seats. If no candidate earns more than 50% in a race, then there will be a May 24 runoff for the top two finishers.