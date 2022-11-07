Benton
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Kelly
|%
|Green Incumbent
|%