|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%
Senate: South Dakota County Results
Aurora
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%
Beadle
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%
Bennett
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%
Bon Homme
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%
Brookings
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%
Brown
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%
Brule
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%
Buffalo
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%
Butte
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Bengs
|%
|Thune Incumbent
|%