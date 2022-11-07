|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%
Secretary of State: South Dakota County Results
Aurora
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%
Beadle
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%
Bennett
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%
Bon Homme
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%
Brookings
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%
Brown
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%
Brule
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%
Buffalo
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%
Butte
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Cool
|%
|Johnson
|%