House District 5: South Carolina County Results

Cherokee

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hundley %
Norman Incumbent %

Chester

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hundley %
Norman Incumbent %

Fairfield

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hundley %
Norman Incumbent %

Kershaw

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hundley %
Norman Incumbent %

Lancaster

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hundley %
Norman Incumbent %

Lee

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hundley %
Norman Incumbent %

Spartanburg

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hundley %
Norman Incumbent %

Sumter

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hundley %
Norman Incumbent %

Union

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hundley %
Norman Incumbent %