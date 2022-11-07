Latest news:
Three states will decide the Senate

Senate: Arizona Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Kelly Incumbent %
ahead
Masters %
ahead
Victor %
ahead
Full Details

Senate: Georgia Key Race

CNN projects Georgia will go to a runoff Dec. 6
Candidate(s) % Votes
Warnock
Incumbent 		%
ahead
Walker
%
ahead
Oliver %
ahead
Full Details

Senate: Nevada Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Laxalt %
ahead
Cortez Masto Incumbent %
ahead
None of these candidates %
ahead
Full Details

Who will control the Senate?

Republicans need 51 seats for majority control. Democrats would have control in a 50-50 tie with Vice President Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

CNN America's Choice 2022 Live Updates
The latest on the 2022 midterm elections
Watch CNN live
Listen to live CNN coverage

Live Senate results and maps
Live Senate results
Live House map and results
Live House map and results
Live governor map and results
Live governor map and results
Live secretary of state map and results
Live secretary of state map and results
Live ballot measures results
Live ballot measures results
Live exit polls
Live exit polls

Election headlines and analysis

An election worker boxes tabulated ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/AP
What to know as states keep counting with key races hanging in the balance
Pennsylvania Democratic Senatorial candidate John Fetterman waves as he arrives onstage at a watch party during the midterm elections at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 2022. - President Joe Biden's party picked up a first seat in the upper chamber of Congress on Tuesday as Democrat John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, media projections showed.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
How Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden arrives to speak in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
Biden says midterm vote was a 'good day for democracy' and notes the 'red wave' didn't happen
donald trump florida 221108
Andrew Harnik/AP
Trump grapples with 2024 questions amid GOP midterm letdown
Maggie Haberman
Video
CNN
Haberman reveals Trump's private reaction to election
Nevada Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt, Arizona Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters
Getty Images
Senate control could hinge on two states with prominent election deniers
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates at an Election Night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Fox News found their "red wave" in Florida and DeSantis, whose re-election was the subject of extensive coverage on the conservative network -- to the exclusion of results that weren't as triumphant as Republicans had hoped. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)
Scott McIntyre/The New York Times/Redux
Momentum -- and planning -- for DeSantis 2024 bid takes off after resounding Florida win
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign stop in Erie, Pa., Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Analysis
David Dermer/AP
This cynical strategy paid major dividends for Democrats
Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, Democrat Maura Healey of Massachusetts and Democrat Kathy Hochul of New York
A/Getty ImagesP
Female governors will break a record in 2023
election-deniers-interactive-illustration-story-top
CNN
How 2020 election deniers did in their 2022 midterm races
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates onstage during his 2022 U.S. midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Marco Bello/Reuters
GOP hopes of huge Latino gains realized in Florida but less evident around the country so far
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
Getty Images
How the Georgia Senate runoff will work
exit-polls-interactive-illustration-exlarge-169
CNN
Anatomy of a close election: How Americans voted in 2022 vs. 2018
DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 08: People vote at Denver East High School on November 8, 2022 in Denver, United States. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
Exit polls: What voters are thinking as America goes to the polls
Abortion rights activists demonstrate in support of women's rights on July 16, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images
Abortion rights were on the ballot in these states. Here's what voters decided.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 08: People vote at the Meadows Mall on November 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. After months of candidates campaigning, Americans are voting in the midterm elections to decide close races across the nation. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Voters approve Medicaid expansion and a minimum wage increase in these states
A "Vote" sign outside a polling location in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. After months of talk about reproductive rights, threats to democracy, climate change, immigration and crime, the US midterm elections are coming down to the way Americans feel about the overall state of the economy and, in particular, inflation.
Jon Cherry/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Voter ID, citizenship, ranked-choice voting: Here's what voters in these states decided about rules for future elections
Cannabis plants grow at Glass House Brands greenhouse near Camarillo, California, US, on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The 5.5 million square foot facility is expected to become the world's largest for growing cannabis once it's fully converted from its original use as a high-tech tomato farm. Photographer: Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jill Connelly/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Marijuana legalization on the ballot in these states: Here's what voters decided