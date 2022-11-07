By the numbers:
Jump to:
Low angle view of the east entrance to United States Capitol building in Washington DC with marble dome and stairs
Philip/Adobe Stock
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
20221013 tldr card image
Six states to watch for the 2022 midterms
POLITICS 20181023 capitol midterms
CNN Illustration/Will Mullery/Getty Images
​​How elections work
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 17: Voters turn out to cast their ballots as early voting begins on October 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Early voting in Georgia starts October 17th to November 4th, 2022. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Megan Varner/Getty Images
Send us your stories about voting issues

2022 Race Ratings: Senate

CNN’s Election Center uses race ratings for the Senate seats by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. This year, 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot. The current Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote for a majority. Click here to see CNN’s latest ranking of the top 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in November.

Key races for Senate

Senate: Arizona Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Kelly Incumbent %
Masters %
Victor %

Senate: Colorado Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Bennet Incumbent %
O'Dea %

Senate: Florida Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Demings %
Rubio Incumbent %

Senate: Georgia Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Warnock Incumbent %
Walker %
Oliver %

Senate: Iowa Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Franken %
Grassley Incumbent %

Senate: Nevada Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Cortez Masto Incumbent %
Laxalt %
None of these candidates %

Senate: New Hampshire Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Hassan Incumbent %
Bolduc %

Senate: North Carolina Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Beasley %
Budd %

Senate: Ohio Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes
Ryan %
Vance %

Senate: Pennsylvania Key Race

Candidate(s) % Votes