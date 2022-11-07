Secretary of State: Rhode Island

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %
Full State Details

Secretary of State: Rhode Island Town Results

Barrington

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %

Bristol

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %

Burrillville

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %

Central Falls

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %

Charlestown

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %

Coventry

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %

Cranston

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %

Cumberland

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %

East Greenwich

Candidate(s) % Votes
Amore %
Cortellessa %