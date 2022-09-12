Democrat Gov. Dan McKee faces four primary challengers as he seeks a full term. He took office in 2021 following then-Gov. Gina Raimondo’s appointment as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary. The last time a Republican won the governorship was in 2002.

Governor: Rhode Island Primary Results (D)

  • Key Race
Candidate % Votes
Daniel McKee Democratic, Incumbent %
ahead
Helena Buonanno Foulkes Democratic %
ahead
Nellie Gorbea Democratic %
ahead
Matthew Brown Democratic %
ahead
Luis Daniel Munoz Democratic %
ahead
Governor: Rhode Island Primary Results (R)

Candidate % Votes
Ashley Kalus Republican %
ahead
Jonathan Riccitelli Republican %
ahead
