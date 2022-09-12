|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Daniel McKee Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|
ahead
|Helena Buonanno Foulkes Democratic
|%
|
ahead
|Nellie Gorbea Democratic
|%
|
ahead
|Matthew Brown Democratic
|%
|
ahead
|Luis Daniel Munoz Democratic
|%
|
ahead
Democrat Gov. Dan McKee faces four primary challengers as he seeks a full term. He took office in 2021 following then-Gov. Gina Raimondo’s appointment as President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary. The last time a Republican won the governorship was in 2002.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Ashley Kalus Republican
|%
|
ahead
|Jonathan Riccitelli Republican
|%
|
ahead