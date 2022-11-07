|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|
Governor: Rhode Island Town Results
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|
|Candidate(s)
|%
|
|Votes
|
McKee
Incumbent
|%
|
|
|
Kalus
|%
|
|