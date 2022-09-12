CNN projects Seth Magaziner will be the Democratic nominee in Rhode Island’s 2nd District. Allan Fung is the only Republican running for the seat. Democrats currently control both of the state’s US House seats.
House District 2: Rhode Island Primary County Results (D)
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Seth Magaziner
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sarah Morgenthau
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Segal
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joy Fox
Democratic
|%
|
|
Spencer Dickinson
Democratic
|%
|
|
Omar Bah
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Seth Magaziner
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sarah Morgenthau
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Segal
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joy Fox
Democratic
|%
|
|
Omar Bah
Democratic
|%
|
|
Spencer Dickinson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Seth Magaziner
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sarah Morgenthau
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Segal
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joy Fox
Democratic
|%
|
|
Omar Bah
Democratic
|%
|
|
Spencer Dickinson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Seth Magaziner
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Segal
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joy Fox
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sarah Morgenthau
Democratic
|%
|
|
Omar Bah
Democratic
|%
|
|
Spencer Dickinson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Seth Magaziner
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sarah Morgenthau
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joy Fox
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Segal
Democratic
|%
|
|
Omar Bah
Democratic
|%
|
|
Spencer Dickinson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Seth Magaziner
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Segal
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sarah Morgenthau
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joy Fox
Democratic
|%
|
|
Omar Bah
Democratic
|%
|
|
Spencer Dickinson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Seth Magaziner
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Segal
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sarah Morgenthau
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joy Fox
Democratic
|%
|
|
Omar Bah
Democratic
|%
|
|
Spencer Dickinson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Seth Magaziner
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Segal
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sarah Morgenthau
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joy Fox
Democratic
|%
|
|
Omar Bah
Democratic
|%
|
|
Spencer Dickinson
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Seth Magaziner
Democratic
|%
|
|
Sarah Morgenthau
Democratic
|%
|
|
David Segal
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joy Fox
Democratic
|%
|
|
Omar Bah
Democratic
|%
|
|
Spencer Dickinson
Democratic
|%
|