CNN projects Gregg Amore will be the Democratic nominee for secretary of state in Rhode Island.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
ahead
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|
ahead
Secretary of State: Rhode Island Primary County Results (D)
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Gregg Amore
Democratic
|%
|
|
Stephanie Beaute
Democratic
|%
|