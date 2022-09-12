CNN projects Sabina Matos will be the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in Rhode Island.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Sabina Matos
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
ahead
|
Deborah Ruggiero
Democratic
|%
|
ahead
|
Cynthia Mendes
Democratic
|%
|
ahead
Lieutenant Governor: Rhode Island Primary County Results (D)
