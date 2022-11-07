House District 15: Pennsylvania County Results

Armstrong

Candidate(s) % Votes
Molesevich %
Thompson Incumbent %

Cameron

Candidate(s) % Votes
Molesevich %
Thompson Incumbent %

Centre

Candidate(s) % Votes
Molesevich %
Thompson Incumbent %

Clarion

Candidate(s) % Votes
Molesevich %
Thompson Incumbent %

Clearfield

Candidate(s) % Votes
Molesevich %
Thompson Incumbent %

Clinton

Candidate(s) % Votes
Molesevich %
Thompson Incumbent %

Elk

Candidate(s) % Votes
Molesevich %
Thompson Incumbent %

Forest

Candidate(s) % Votes
Molesevich %
Thompson Incumbent %

Indiana

Candidate(s) % Votes
Molesevich %
Thompson Incumbent %