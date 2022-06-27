CNN projects Rep. Tom Cole will be the Republican nominee in Oklahoma’s 4th District. He will face former teacher Mary Brannon, who ran in 2018 and 2020 and was the only Democrat to file for the seat this year. Oklahoma Republicans currently hold all five of the state’s US House seats and are expected to maintain that control in November’s election.
