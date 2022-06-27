CNN projects Rep. Tom Cole will be the Republican nominee in Oklahoma’s 4th District. He will face former teacher Mary Brannon, who ran in 2018 and 2020 and was the only Democrat to file for the seat this year. Oklahoma Republicans currently hold all five of the state’s US House seats and are expected to maintain that control in November’s election.

House District 4: Oklahoma Primary County Results (R)

Carter

Candidate % Votes
Tom Cole Republican, Incumbent %
James Taylor Republican %
Frank Blacke Republican %

Cleveland

Candidate % Votes
Tom Cole Republican, Incumbent %
James Taylor Republican %
Frank Blacke Republican %

Comanche

Candidate % Votes
Tom Cole Republican, Incumbent %
James Taylor Republican %
Frank Blacke Republican %

Cotton

Candidate % Votes
Tom Cole Republican, Incumbent %
James Taylor Republican %
Frank Blacke Republican %

Garvin

Candidate % Votes
Tom Cole Republican, Incumbent %
James Taylor Republican %
Frank Blacke Republican %

Grady

Candidate % Votes
Tom Cole Republican, Incumbent %
James Taylor Republican %
Frank Blacke Republican %

Jefferson

Candidate % Votes
Tom Cole Republican, Incumbent %
James Taylor Republican %
Frank Blacke Republican %

Love

Candidate % Votes
Tom Cole Republican, Incumbent %
James Taylor Republican %
Frank Blacke Republican %

McClain

Candidate % Votes
Tom Cole Republican, Incumbent %
James Taylor Republican %
Frank Blacke Republican %