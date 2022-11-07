Secretary of State: North Dakota

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %
Full State Details

Secretary of State: North Dakota County Results

Adams

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %

Barnes

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %

Benson

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %

Billings

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %

Bottineau

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %

Bowman

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %

Burke

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %

Burleigh

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %

Cass

Candidate(s) % Votes
Powell %
Howe %