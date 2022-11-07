House District 8: North Carolina County Results

Anson

Candidate(s) % Votes
Huffman %
Bishop Incumbent %

Cabarrus

Candidate(s) % Votes
Huffman %
Bishop Incumbent %

Davidson

Candidate(s) % Votes
Huffman %
Bishop Incumbent %

Montgomery

Candidate(s) % Votes
Huffman %
Bishop Incumbent %

Richmond

Candidate(s) % Votes
Huffman %
Bishop Incumbent %

Rowan

Candidate(s) % Votes
Huffman %
Bishop Incumbent %

Stanly

Candidate(s) % Votes
Huffman %
Bishop Incumbent %

Union

Candidate(s) % Votes
Huffman %
Bishop Incumbent %