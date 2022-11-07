Anson
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Huffman
|%
|Bishop Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Huffman
|%
|Bishop Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Huffman
|%
|Bishop Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Huffman
|%
|Bishop Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Huffman
|%
|Bishop Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Huffman
|%
|Bishop Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Huffman
|%
|Bishop Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Huffman
|%
|Bishop Incumbent
|%
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Huffman
|%
|Bishop Incumbent
|%