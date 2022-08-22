CNN projects Joe Sempolinski will win the special election in New York’s 23rd District. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Joe Sempolinski
Republican
|%
|
|
Max Della Pia
Democratic
|%
|
