|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%
Senate: New York County Results
Albany
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%
Allegany
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%
Bronx
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%
Brooklyn
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%
Broome
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%
Cattaraugus
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%
Cayuga
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%
Chautauqua
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%
Chemung
|Candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|Schumer Incumbent
|%
|Pinion
|%