CNN projects Rep. Claudia Tenney will be the Republican nominee in New York’s 24th District. Steven Holden is the Democratic nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 24: New York Primary County Results (R)

Cayuga

Candidate % Votes
Claudia Tenney Republican, Incumbent %
Mario Fratto Republican %
George Phillips Republican %

Genesee

Candidate % Votes
Claudia Tenney Republican, Incumbent %
Mario Fratto Republican %
George Phillips Republican %

Jefferson

Candidate % Votes
Claudia Tenney Republican, Incumbent %
Mario Fratto Republican %
George Phillips Republican %

Livingston

Candidate % Votes
Claudia Tenney Republican, Incumbent %
Mario Fratto Republican %
George Phillips Republican %

Niagara

Candidate % Votes
Claudia Tenney Republican, Incumbent %
Mario Fratto Republican %
George Phillips Republican %

Ontario

Candidate % Votes
Mario Fratto Republican %
Claudia Tenney Republican, Incumbent %
George Phillips Republican %

Orleans

Candidate % Votes
Claudia Tenney Republican, Incumbent %
Mario Fratto Republican %
George Phillips Republican %

Oswego

Candidate % Votes
Claudia Tenney Republican, Incumbent %
Mario Fratto Republican %
George Phillips Republican %

Seneca

Candidate % Votes
Mario Fratto Republican %
Claudia Tenney Republican, Incumbent %
George Phillips Republican %