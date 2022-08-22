CNN projects Nick Langworthy will be the Republican nominee in New York’s 23rd District. Max Della Pia is the Democratic nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 23: New York Primary County Results (R)

Allegany

Candidate % Votes
Nick Langworthy Republican %
Carl Paladino Republican %

Cattaraugus

Candidate % Votes
Nick Langworthy Republican %
Carl Paladino Republican %

Chautauqua

Candidate % Votes
Nick Langworthy Republican %
Carl Paladino Republican %

Chemung

Candidate % Votes
Nick Langworthy Republican %
Carl Paladino Republican %

Erie

Candidate % Votes
Carl Paladino Republican %
Nick Langworthy Republican %

Schuyler

Candidate % Votes
Nick Langworthy Republican %
Carl Paladino Republican %

Steuben

Candidate % Votes
Nick Langworthy Republican %
Carl Paladino Republican %