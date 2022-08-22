CNN projects Rep. Andrew Garbarino will be the Republican nominee in New York’s 2nd District. Jackie Gordon is the Democratic nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Robert Cornicelli
Republican
|%
|
|
Andrew Garbarino
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Mike Rakebrandt
Republican
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Andrew Garbarino
Republican,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Robert Cornicelli
Republican
|%
|
|
Mike Rakebrandt
Republican
|%
|