CNN projects Rep. Andrew Garbarino will be the Republican nominee in New York’s 2nd District. Jackie Gordon is the Democratic nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.

House District 2: New York Primary County Results (R)

Nassau

Candidate % Votes
Robert Cornicelli Republican %
Andrew Garbarino Republican, Incumbent %
Mike Rakebrandt Republican %

Suffolk

Candidate % Votes
Andrew Garbarino Republican, Incumbent %
Robert Cornicelli Republican %
Mike Rakebrandt Republican %