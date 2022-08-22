Bronx
CNN projects Tina Forte will be the Republican nominee in New York’s 14th District. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the Democratic nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
