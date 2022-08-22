Kings
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Nicole Malliotakis Republican, Incumbent
|%
|John Matland Republican
|%
CNN projects Rep. Nicole Malliotakis will be the Republican nominee in New York’s 11th District. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Nicole Malliotakis Republican, Incumbent
|%
|John Matland Republican
|%
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Nicole Malliotakis Republican, Incumbent
|%
|John Matland Republican
|%