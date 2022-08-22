Suffolk
CNN projects Nicholas LaLota will be the Republican nominee in New York’s 1st District. Bridget Fleming is the Democratic nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
