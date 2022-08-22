House Districts: New York Primary Results (D)
Click the House district name for the full results.
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a first full term in office after succeeding Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in August 2021. US Rep. Lee Zeldin is the GOP nominee for governor. New York lost a US House seat following the 2020 census. Congressional primaries were delayed from June 28 to August 23 to allow more time for a new map to be drawn.
|District
|Leading candidate(s)
|%
|Votes
|NY 3
|Zimmerman
|%
|Kaiman
|%
|NY 4
|Gillen
|%
|Solages
|%
|NY 7
|Velazquez Incumbent
|%
|Prince
|%
|NY 8
|Jeffries Incumbent
|%
|Johnson
|%
|NY 10
Key Race
|Goldman
|%
|Niou
|%
|NY 11
|Rose
|%
|DeBarros
|%
|NY 12
Key Race
|Nadler Incumbent
|%
|Maloney Incumbent
|%
|NY 13
|Espaillat Incumbent
|%
|Hano
|%
|NY 16
|Bowman Incumbent
|%
|Gashi
|%
|NY 17
Key Race
|Maloney Incumbent
|%
|Biaggi
|%
|NY 18
|Ryan
|%
|Mills
|%
|NY 19
|Riley
|%
|Cheney
|%
|NY 20
|Tonko Incumbent
|%
|Rar
|%
|NY 21
|Castelli
|%
|Putorti
|%
|NY 22
|Conole
|%
|Klee Hood
|%
|NY 26
|Higgins Incumbent
|%
|Egriu
|%
|NY 1
|LaLota
|%
|Bond
|%
|NY 2
|Garbarino Incumbent
|%
|Cornicelli
|%
|NY 11
|Malliotakis Incumbent
|%
|Matland
|%
|NY 14
|Forte
|%
|Cuellar
|%
|NY 17
|Lawler
|%
|Faulkner
|%
|NY 22
|Williams
|%
|Wells
|%
|NY 23
|Langworthy
|%
|Paladino
|%
|NY 24
|Tenney Incumbent
|%
|Fratto
|%