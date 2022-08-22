Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking a first full term in office after succeeding Andrew Cuomo when he resigned in August 2021. US Rep. Lee Zeldin is the GOP nominee for governor. New York lost a US House seat following the 2020 census. Congressional primaries were delayed from June 28 to August 23 to allow more time for a new map to be drawn.

House Districts: New York Primary Results (D)

Click the House district name for the full results.

District Leading candidate(s) % Votes
NY 3 Zimmerman %
Kaiman %
NY 4 Gillen %
Solages %
NY 7 Velazquez Incumbent %
Prince %
NY 8 Jeffries Incumbent %
Johnson %
NY 10
Key Race
 Goldman %
Niou %
NY 11 Rose %
DeBarros %
NY 12
Key Race
 Nadler Incumbent %
Maloney Incumbent %
NY 13 Espaillat Incumbent %
Hano %
NY 16 Bowman Incumbent %
Gashi %
NY 17
Key Race
 Maloney Incumbent %
Biaggi %
NY 18 Ryan %
Mills %
NY 19 Riley %
Cheney %
NY 20 Tonko Incumbent %
Rar %
NY 21 Castelli %
Putorti %
NY 22 Conole %
Klee Hood %
NY 26 Higgins Incumbent %
Egriu %

House Districts: New York Primary Results (R)

Click the House district name for the full results.

District Leading candidate(s) % Votes
NY 1 LaLota %
Bond %
NY 2 Garbarino Incumbent %
Cornicelli %
NY 11 Malliotakis Incumbent %
Matland %
NY 14 Forte %
Cuellar %
NY 17 Lawler %
Faulkner %
NY 22 Williams %
Wells %
NY 23 Langworthy %
Paladino %
NY 24 Tenney Incumbent %
Fratto %