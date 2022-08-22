Kings
CNN projects Rep. Nydia Velazquez will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 7th District. Juan Pagan is the Republican nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
