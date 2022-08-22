Nassau
CNN projects Laura Gillen will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 4th District. Anthony D’Esposito is the Republican nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Laura Gillen Democratic
|%
|Carrie Solages Democratic
|%
|Keith Corbett Democratic
|%
|Muzibul Huq Democratic
|%