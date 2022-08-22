CNN projects Robert Zimmerman will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 3rd District. George Santos is the Republican nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Robert Zimmerman
Democratic
|%
|
|
Jon Kaiman
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joshua Lafazan
Democratic
|%
|
|
Melanie D'Arrigo
Democratic
|%
|
|
Reema Rasool
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Robert Zimmerman
Democratic
|%
|
|
Jon Kaiman
Democratic
|%
|
|
Melanie D'Arrigo
Democratic
|%
|
|
Joshua Lafazan
Democratic
|%
|
|
Reema Rasool
Democratic
|%
|