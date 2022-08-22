Erie
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|Brian Higgins Democratic, Incumbent
|%
|Eddie Egriu Democratic
|%
CNN projects Rep. Brian Higgins will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 26th District. Steven Sams is the Republican nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
