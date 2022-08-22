CNN projects Rep. Paul Tonko will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 20th District. Liz Joy is the Republican nominee. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Paul Tonko
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Rostislav Rar
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Paul Tonko
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Rostislav Rar
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Paul Tonko
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Rostislav Rar
Democratic
|%
|
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Paul Tonko
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Rostislav Rar
Democratic
|%
|