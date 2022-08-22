CNN projects Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney will be the Democratic nominee in New York’s 17th District. Democrats currently control 18 out of the state’s 27 US House seats to seven for the Republicans and two vacancies. The state lost a seat after the 2020 census.
|Candidate
|%
|Votes
|
Sean Patrick Maloney
Democratic,
Incumbent
|%
|
|
Alessandra Biaggi
Democratic
|%
|
